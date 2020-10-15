Emergency Manager requested burn ban to be placed in Turner County

By | Posted October 15th, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer
During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to place a temporary burn ban in the county.
Turner County Emergency Management Director Brad Georgeson explained the current burn ban enacts when a very high or red flag warning is issued by the NWS.
Chairman Lyle Van Hove asked does it strengthen the county’s case to have a burn ban?
State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman said it is beneficial for the county. She noted Georgeson could place the burn ban on whenever he wants. Hoffman explained based on the resolution, it doesn’t have to be published.
Georgeson asked to manually enact it this time instead of waiting for the National Weather Service’s extreme red flag warning to be issued.
Hoffman explained in a previous meeting that the resolution only applies when the National Weather Service places the county in a red flag warning and last week, it was only in orange.
Van Hove noted as dry as it is, the county needs it all the time, not just with a red flag warning.
Commissioner Mick Miller said he remembers the county had issues implementing the burn ban resolution in the past.
Georgeson commented that he could appreciate and understand farm equipment during this time of year and they may unintentionally cause fires. He explained, for example, Davis fire department was recently called out for a controlled burn that was not called in.
Hoffman said the resolution statute states the county could enact the ordinances as long as it was placed on the agenda. She explained there are exceptions when the board talks about that it won’t take effect the 20th day after it’s published. The state codified law supports actions necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, or safety.
She commented when the county is talking about a burn ban, it would fall under that statute. Hoffman said this resolution is already enacted, all Georgeson has to do is notify the public.
Georgeson asked what about the verbiage in the third paragraph where it states very high as well as red flag warning? Hoffman said she would meet with Georgeson to review and clarify the paragraph in the ordinance.
He explained the resolution mirrors Yankton County’s resolution when it comes to the burn ban.
Van Hove questioned since the resolution was drafted in 2015 what does the county need to do?
Auditor Shelia Hagemann said if the county wants a burn ban enacted other than on red flag warnings, then something different needs to be done.

Comments are closed.

  • Opening pheasant season in South Dakota

    October 15th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Whether hunting as an individual or a family, the tradition of pheasant hunting is an experience […]

    Council to implement transaction flat rate

    October 15th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Monday night’s city council meeting in Parker had a large agenda but items were ticked […]

    National Chain open in Parker

    October 8th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The second only in South Dakota, newly designed Ace Hardware is now open — in Parker. […]

    Commissioner approve five year transportation plan

    October 8th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to approve the five-year transportation […]

    Field fires flare up

    October 8th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor With fall comes many things in the Midwest — cooler temperatures, leaves changing colors and […]

  • SOARING HIGH

    October 8th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Three years ago, a conversation started with Bruce Weller, owner of BBB (Birds Bucks and Berries) […]

    Change to save citizens money

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor A couple of weeks ago the city of Parker voted to accept a single city-wide […]

    New side-by-side to be purchased

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to purchase a Polaris Ranger […]

    Transport deputy injured in line of duty

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor On Tuesday, Sept. 22, after court in Turner County was over, a civilian transport deputy […]

    HELPING HANDS

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Members of Hope Harbor, Parker, were out and about on Tuesday, Sept. 22 helping with Parker’s city wide cleanup. According […]

  • What’s Happening

    Frankie Ellen Hoogshagen

    94 Thursday, Oct. 1 Monroe Frankie was born July 20, 1926 in LaPuente, Calif., where she grew up on an […]

    Baltic slips past Pheasants

    Shane Merrill | Sports Writer Parker put together one of their more impressive games of the season last Friday night […]

    Pheasants push past Lennox

    Shane Merrill | Sports Writer The Parker volleyball squad faced off against neighboring Lennox last Tuesday and walked away with […]