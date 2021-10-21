Enterprise Facilitator Brenda Schulte said her final goodbye

By | Posted October 21st, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Goodbyes are difficult and after six years of serving as the Southeast Enterprise Facilitator, Schulte retired after her husband’s health concerns. 

Her predecessor Nancy Larson told her, “It will get under your skin.” It didn’t take Schulte long to figure out what Larson was trying to say to her as she got involved in the SEFP work and the clients who became extended family. 

Schulte served the Salem, Canistota, Bridgewater, Menno, Irene, Parker and Marion communities and rural areas in Turner and McCook County. 

“I have a special place in my heart for those community members who go above and beyond to help their communities.   I have enjoyed the position of Enterprise Facilitator more than I could have imagined,” commented Schulte. 

As she writes her final article for the SEFP annual report, she will reflect on every one of her clients in admiration and affection. Her retirement plans will take her to the Power Show in Marion, watch the community parades from the sidelines, attend the rodeos in Canistota and Irene and the summer market in Davis. 

SEFP has hired a new Enterprise Facilitator to take over the reins. Schulte believes SEFP is ready for the new leadership of Heather Broehm, (daughter of Nancy Larson).

