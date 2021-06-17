Family Fest to take place next weekend

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Parker will host its very first Family Fest next Saturday, June 26. The event, which will take place on Main Street, aims at getting people into the community and showing them some of the businesses Parker has to offer.

The family friendly event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer food and games and so much more.

On Main Street, in the empty lot between Headturners Salon and the Archery Shak, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 1 p.m. the potato sack races will start and at 2 p.m., the turtle races will get underway. Games will finish up at 3 p.m. with the egg toss running until 4 p.m.

Participating Parker businesses will have booths, carnival style, on hand with events for everyone. Punch cards will be available for $5, which will get its holder 20 punches for uses at the games, most of which will be one punch each.

There will also be face painting, a bouncy house, raffles, and extended business hours for many Main Street businesses.

The Parker Fire Department will also have a fire truck on hand.

The event, sponsored by Parker Business Owners Inc., will be kid friendly so that families can spend the day together and businesses can give back to the community.

Board members for Parker Business Owners Inc. say they hope to bring some events that have been done in the past back to town and also add some new things to its roster.

The group, a non-profit business organization, said they want to see Parker grow and come back together as a community.

If businesses want to get involved in the next event being held, they are encouraged to reach out to one of the five board members — Jason Kleinsasser, Keegan Batson, Dan Gray, Shannon Kleinsasser or Amber Johnson.