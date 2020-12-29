Farm Bureau Financial Services opening in Parker

Dawn Rye | Writer

Farm Bureau Financial Services makes insurance simple by offering a broad range of products and services. Local agent Amber Johnson, who is opening in Parker this week, said she would offer home, auto, life, business and farm insurance. She noted Farm Bureau specializes in agricultural community and agricultural business insurance.

Johnson explained that her family purchased an acreage between Parker and Monroe and wanted to support the local community. She said residents in the community want to see people be active in the community and not just be residents. Johnson commented that providing insurance to the community is her way of giving back to support the FFA and 4-H Chapters. However, she noted that she is nervous about the national pandemic’s uncertainty and opening her own business.

She explained she has been an insurance agent since 2013 and a property and casualty agent since 2018. Johnson said the casualty is because, in 2012, her family suffered a total loss house fire and her Farm Bureau agent was by her side every step of the way. She noted her agent helped her work through and understood the process on their insurance. Johnson said that people don’t realize or understand their insurance coverage once a family or individual goes through a traumatic experience.

She explained she is located next to the Parker Pharmacy and will be available Monday — Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online or via phone 24 hours a day.