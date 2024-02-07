February 6 Commissioners’ Meeting

Feb 7, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Highway Superintendent Kent Austin came before the commissioners to discuss the possible purchase of equipment. He also discussed the land for possible lease and use by the Turner County Shooting Club.Dick Strassburg from Tegra Group came before the commissioners to discuss the next steps on the courthouse project. He advised…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register