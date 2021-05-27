Field Day fun

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

Part of the third grade class give it their all during the tug-of-war contest at last weeks Field Day event. Field Day is typically held each spring before the end of school and gives elementary kids the opportunity to spend some time playing games outside. photo/Dawn Rye

