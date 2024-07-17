Fifth annual tractor pull happening in Wakonda this weekend

Annual pull helps support the Midwest Honor Flight program A participant in last year’s Kids Tractor Pedal Pull gives it his all.  (Photo/Submitted) Riva Sharples | Writer The fifth annual Wakonda American Legion Tractor Pull takes place this Saturday, July 20, in the Girard Auction Lot across from the American Legion building.  Organizers are expecting…

