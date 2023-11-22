Fire and wind don’t mix

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Turner County Emergency Management has been warning of high fire danger for the last couple of weeks due to extreme dry conditions and high winds.Despite their efforts, it is harvest season and that alone proposes many fire hazards out in the fields.Last week, the Parker Volunteer Fire/Rescue was dispatched to…
