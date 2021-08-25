First day of school

By | Posted 17 hours ago |

brings danger when posting your child’s picture on social media

Monica Christensen and her son, Patrick getting acquainted with new classroom.

Dawn Rye | Writer

Many parents post stories, photos and videos of their kids on social media because they’re proud of their families and want to stay connected with relatives and friends.
Social media is also helpful for getting advice and feeling less alone, as parenting can be challenging. But how much sharing is too much and are parents risking putting their child in danger?
According to Turner County SRO (School Resource Officer), Colter Hendrix said parents should not post photos of the children with identifying information, such as name, school location, teacher, grade level, or caretaker information.
Predators are looking for an easy target and posting a children’s name and information about them makes it easier for a predator to impersonate a family member or friend.
He explained that Turner County had not seen any correlation between parents posting photos on social media and kidnapping. Parents need to realize that they may be giving predators information and should reconsider what they may be giving to a stranger—Lockdown your social media’s privacy settings. Ideally, nothing on a parent’s page should be visible to the public. Remember that, especially if your pages are publicly visible, parents may be giving predators the information they need to stalk your children.
Hendrix noted that asking other parents or friends directly and informing teachers of your preference not to post pictures of your child online is the best and first step. If photos of your children continue to be posted against your wishes, report the images to the platform’s security department and contact the local sheriff’s office.

Comments are closed.

  • County commissioners address illegal dumping of garbage

    17 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Illegal dumping is the disposal of trash at any location or public right-of-way without legal permission. […]

    Making Turner County a better and safer place to live

    17 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Small steps can make a big difference in making Turner County a safer place for the […]

    Another successful Turner County Fair

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The four best days of summer have once again come and gone, and it is […]

    Local gives back to Turner County Food Pantry

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Volunteering your time to support a cause is showing passion for something they will never regret. […]

    Parker School offers free lunch meal

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a federally assisted meal program operating in public and […]

  • Parker Library host scan day

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Bring your history photos, letters, diaries, family histories, service records, and any other historical or sentimental […]

    Broncs, Barrels & Bulls results

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The action-packed fun for the entire family for the Broncs, Barrels & Bulls was hosted Monday, […]

    Local barrel racer ranks 13th in the nation

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Barrel racing is a rodeo event in which a horse and rider attempt to run a […]

    Parker Derby enters 12th year

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    By Shane Merrill | Sports It was near perfect weather for the 12th annual Parker youth fishing derby, which took […]

    MAP Growth is an assessment for measuring achievement and growth

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School board meeting Principal, Janelle Johnson discussed that she wants to continue […]

  • What’s Happening

    Allen Schrag

    96 Wednesday, Aug. 18 Marion On Sept 20, 1924, Allen Schrag was born to Rev. John and Katie (Miller) Schrag […]

    Parker football wins first 11-man game since 2004

    Shane Merrill | Sports Writer On a stormy night last Saturday, the Parker football team was able to sneak in […]

    Pheasants topple I-W in opener

    Shane Merrill | Sports Writer The Parker volleyball team got off to their usual start last Tuesday night, traveling to […]