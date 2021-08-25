First day of school

brings danger when posting your child’s picture on social media

Monica Christensen and her son, Patrick getting acquainted with new classroom.

Dawn Rye | Writer

Many parents post stories, photos and videos of their kids on social media because they’re proud of their families and want to stay connected with relatives and friends.

Social media is also helpful for getting advice and feeling less alone, as parenting can be challenging. But how much sharing is too much and are parents risking putting their child in danger?

According to Turner County SRO (School Resource Officer), Colter Hendrix said parents should not post photos of the children with identifying information, such as name, school location, teacher, grade level, or caretaker information.

Predators are looking for an easy target and posting a children’s name and information about them makes it easier for a predator to impersonate a family member or friend.

He explained that Turner County had not seen any correlation between parents posting photos on social media and kidnapping. Parents need to realize that they may be giving predators information and should reconsider what they may be giving to a stranger—Lockdown your social media’s privacy settings. Ideally, nothing on a parent’s page should be visible to the public. Remember that, especially if your pages are publicly visible, parents may be giving predators the information they need to stalk your children.

Hendrix noted that asking other parents or friends directly and informing teachers of your preference not to post pictures of your child online is the best and first step. If photos of your children continue to be posted against your wishes, report the images to the platform’s security department and contact the local sheriff’s office.