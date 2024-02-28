Fitzgerald the new face at First Premier Bank as Bohlmann retires

This week, Helen Fitzgerald (left) replaces Diane Bohlmann (right) as Lead Teller at First Premier Bank in Wakonda. Bohlmann is retiring after 12 ½ years at the bank (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer After 12 ½ years of service to the community, Wakonda area resident Diane Bohlmann will be handing in her cash drawer…
