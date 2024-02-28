Fitzgerald the new face at First Premier Bank as Bohlmann retires

Feb 28, 2024 | Home, News

This week, Helen Fitzgerald (left) replaces Diane Bohlmann (right) as Lead Teller at First Premier Bank in Wakonda. Bohlmann is retiring after 12 ½ years at the bank (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer After 12 ½ years of service to the community, Wakonda area resident Diane Bohlmann will be handing in her cash drawer…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register