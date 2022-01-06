Flu season is here

Dawn Rye | Writer

A yearly flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older (including pregnant people). A flu vaccine can still reduce the risk of someone’s health from a severe illness. In addition, getting a flu vaccine will also help keep from being hospitalized, leaving the beds for COVID patients. The flu season begins in October, peaks by December going through February and can be unpredictable.

Do doctors recommend receiving a flu vaccine if they have not received a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes, people can receive both vaccines to help protect themselves and their loved ones.

Every year, new flu vaccines are created to help protect against the flu viruses that research shows will be most common during the upcoming season. This year, all available flu vaccines will be quadrivalent, which means they will protect from four circulating flu strains. Vaccines will be available as shots or nasal spray. There are also vaccines created specifically for older adults to help provide stronger immunity.

When should someone receive a flu shot? Flu vaccination is generally recommended by the end of October, but in later months, November through January and even February it will still help protect you.

Flu vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, pharmacies, clinics, local health departments, grocery stores, and schools. For help finding a flu vaccine location, visit vaccines.gov. Flu vaccines are often free if someone has private insurance.