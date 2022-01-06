Flu season is here

By | Posted January 6th, 2022 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

A yearly flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older (including pregnant people). A flu vaccine can still reduce the risk of someone’s health from a severe illness. In addition, getting a flu vaccine will also help keep from being hospitalized, leaving the beds for COVID patients. The flu season begins in October, peaks by December going through February and can be unpredictable.

Do doctors recommend receiving a flu vaccine if they have not received a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes, people can receive both vaccines to help protect themselves and their loved ones. 

Every year, new flu vaccines are created to help protect against the flu viruses that research shows will be most common during the upcoming season. This year, all available flu vaccines will be quadrivalent, which means they will protect from four circulating flu strains. Vaccines will be available as shots or nasal spray. There are also vaccines created specifically for older adults to help provide stronger immunity. 

When should someone receive a flu shot? Flu vaccination is generally recommended by the end of October, but in later months, November through January and even February it will still help protect you.

Flu vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, pharmacies, clinics, local health departments, grocery stores, and schools. For help finding a flu vaccine location, visit vaccines.gov. Flu vaccines are often free if someone has private insurance.

Comments are closed.

  • That’s a wrap!

    January 6th, 2022
    by

    2021 top stories in the books Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor In this issue of your favorite hometown newspaper, we […]

    A look back on COVID -19 and approved vaccines

    January 6th, 2022
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer In early January of 2020, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first […]

    Social media trends boom in 2022

    January 6th, 2022
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer When visiting the App Store or Google Play and searching “social media,” there are hundreds of […]

    New selection of traveling large print at the Parker Public Library

    January 6th, 2022
    by

    The Parker Public Library has received a new set of adult large print books from the traveling circuit.   The […]

    Chancellor Fire Department purchases new truck

    January 6th, 2022
    by

    Chancellor Fire Department recently added a vehicle to their fleet. A 2016 Ford F350 with 1600 miles was purchased from […]

  • Pheasant Family fun day held

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Pheasant Family fun day, a school tradition that has become an essential part of the students […]

    Sheriff’s Office continues to create transparency in the local communities

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Trust and transparency in the workplace and the community have become more popular with people who […]

    Let 2021 go

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer For the first time in a while, New Year’s Eve may feel like a glimpse of […]

    Remembering your mental health during the holiday season

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer December is filled with holiday cheer, family gatherings, decorating for Christmas and reflecting on the things […]

    Operation Christmas shoebox

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Shoebox gifts go to the ends of the earth to children in some of the hardest […]

  • What’s Happening

    Tammy Benjamin

    51 Freeman Dec. 20 Tammy Benjamin, 51, of Freeman passed away on Dec. 20th at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. […]

    Parker seventh at loaded MCM tourney

    Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker wrestling team faced off against several of the states top teams last weekend in […]

    Travnicek sizzles nets as rally falls short

    By Shane Merrill | Sports Parker nearly pulled off an improbable comeback last Friday afternoon in Beresford as the Pheasants […]