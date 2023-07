Fourth annual tractor pull happening in Wakonda this weekend

“Whistling Dixie” during the Wakonda Tractor Pull sponsored by the Wakonda American Legion. (photo/submitted) Riva Sharples | Writer The fourth annual Wakonda American Legion Tractor Pull takes place this Saturday, July 15, in the Girard Auction Lot across from the American Legion building. Organizers are expecting the population of Wakonda to double as people flock…