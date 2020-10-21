Full Circle Dairy approved for amended conditional use permit

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Tuner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to approve the amended conditional use permit for Full Circle Dairy. Full Circle Dairy is located in the northeast half of Turner County.

A1 Development Solutions owner Paul Kostboth explained that Joel and Greg VanRavenswaay approached him about starting Full Circle Dairy two years ago. He said the planning commission approved it in 2018 for a 5,000 head dairy. Kostboth noted after many conversations with VanRavenswaay; they decided they wanted to upgrade to a 7,000 head dairy.

Kostboth commented during COVID, a lot of the equipment manufacturers were not able to guarantee anything. He said this request is for an amendment as VanRavenswaay’s project has evolved and is conducive up to a 7,000 head dairy. Kostboth noted in the current economy, the 7,000 head would be more efficient.

He said he feels the discussion is better upfront and it’s more efficient during the construction phase. Kostboth explained the function of the digester, which has become a massive thing over the last year. He noted the digester is a quick way to work manure into the heated tanks. Kostboth commented that it would capture the gas and would generate tax credits. He explained the digesters would allow everybody a “win-win”.

Kostboth said digester companies are looking at larger dairies to implement the system, allowing them to be more valuable for them and the dairies.

Board member Richard Vasgaard asked with the gas produced by the digesters, will that be trucked out?

VanRavenswaay said there have been several conversations with companies on where the nearest pipeline would be. He noted it would only be a truckload a day.

Kostboth noted he believes the nearest pipeline would be Northwestern that could handle that amount of gas. He commented the gas line that runs from Lennox through Parker and up to Marion would work for the interconnect would work.

Brett Peterson of Hurley said he shows support for VanRavenswaay and feels this dairy would be a lot of value to the county. He commented they are a great family that he has worked with for the last couple of years. He noted this project would be a great asset to the general economy.

Dustin Haase commented it’s all economics; the extra 2,000 head dairy supports the digester with renewable fuels so it’s kind of a “no brainer” from experience. He noted it’s nice to have the project done right the first time.

Kostboth explained the research shows the digestion process and when it’s done right, it balances the manure. He noted the imbalance in the manure on how it breaks down generates the odor and gases. Kostboth said the nutrient value and the application stays the same. He explained from the research, he has made a 97 percent reduction in the manure odor.