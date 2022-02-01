Future ambulance district back up for discussion

Melissa Schultz |Writer

Roughly 10 months ago, City of Lennox administrator Nate Vander Plaats spoke with the Turner County commissioners about plans regarding an ambulance district. During that meeting, the district discussed the need to hire more staff if this became a reality. Currently, they have five part-time medics and 14 EMTs (Emergency Medical Technicians). The Lennox Ambulance covers approximately 500 calls a year in the medical industry.

At last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Vander Plaats was back to discuss future ambulance district plans once more. According to Vander Plaats, the City of Lennox council members approved a resolution that they would be allowed to join once an ambulance district is formed. He said it would be up to Turner and Lincoln Counties to form the ambulance district together.

“I think in the long run, this is the future of EMS (Emergency Medical Services) in South Dakota,” commented Vander Plaats.

He explained that the only change on the ambulance district map would be that the crews would need to respond to calls to the border of Tea High School. He also noted that the territorial map would involve the Chancellor’s rescue crew. Vander Plaat suggested that the Chancellor community get involved with ambulance district plans.

The more communities involved, the lower the tax levy is for residents.

Some challenges with forming the ambulance district would be volunteering and staffing ambulances. It is something Vander Plaat sees more often that crews are understaffed. “This has been happening for years. Throughout EMS and fire, it is becoming harder and harder,” stated Vander Plaats.

Chairman Mick Miller asked if it would be fully staffed or are you looking to expand?

Vander Plaat responded yes, it would be fully staffed 40 percent with volunteer labor and one full-time paid staff, four part-time medics, and two lead medics.

Commissioner Lyle Van Hove questioned whether or not Lincoln County was on board. Vander Plaat said he would be meeting with them next week.

Vander Plaat explained he was not asking anyone to raise taxes. That is something that is left up to the voters. The voters get to decide whether or not they want a quicker response in their communities.

The levy would cover any short fallings that insurance claims did not cover. The levy is capped at 1.1, .60 cents per operation and .50 cents per capital outlay.

Based on the estimated levy, he believes the county will end up under .50 per capital outlay.

The Turner County Commission Board took in Vander Plaat’s considerations and the ambulance district will be further discussed in the future.