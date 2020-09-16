Garbage bidding top discussion at last week’s council meeting

By | Posted September 16th, 2020 |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Only a handful of people were at last week’s regularly scheduled Parker City Council meeting. The biggest topic of discussion though was the city’s plan to bid garbage. 

Resident Tonya Wickstrom spoke first, thanking the council for listening and asking the group not to change the ordinance. She explained that she knows some people are loyal to a company and some are concerned about the rates and if rates would be higher through the city. She also noted that many do not want the garbage to be like a homeowners’ association and that this will hurt free enterprise. 

Mayor Ron Nelson spoke and explained that an issue currently is that many are not following the city’s ordinance that requires them to have garbage service and with having one garbage service, the city would be able to know who does and who does not have service. Nelson noted too that they would not necessarily go with the lowest bid. 

Wickstrom asked if they could have a freeze on service and not have as many garbage companies in town. She said she wants someone good to pick up her trash. She also questioned house side service and who would be willing to go to the home to pick up people’s trash if they could not bring it to the curb. Wickstrom said she believes that this decision should come from a vote of the people because some want this and others do not. She noted that she did not want to be pushed into a petition because she didn’t want to do it, but people need to have the choice. 

Resident Nash Eickholt also spoke and asked about the city’s reasoning for doing this. 

Nelson explained that the streets are a main reason and for keeping fewer larger trucks on the streets. He noted that the other reason is that people are not picking up their trash and they want everyone to do what the ordinance says. 

Eickholt asked if this would affect people’s taxes and Nelson said no. Finance officer Adam Jans explained that the mill levy has not been raised. 

Eickholt said he is all for free market and understands wanting to maintain roads, but as a citizen he has concerns on the service. 

Nelson told the group that they are not reinventing the wheel and that Parker is not the only town that does this. He noted that from his standpoint, the pros outweigh the cons. 

Council member Arnie Erickson spoke to the council about the city’s issue with golf carts. Erickson said that he almost hit a cart full of kids over the weekend and he wants law enforcement to enforce the law pertaining to kids and golf carts. 

Comments are closed.

  • Honoring

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    What started as just an idea, came to fruition on Friday, Sept. 11 when Parker, Marion and Monroe fire departments […]

    Jans named interim Turner County Director of Equalization

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made after an executive session to […]

    Bid accepted

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor On Monday, Sept. 14, a Parker City Council member and Mayor Ron Nelson met at […]

    Stout approved for manufactured home

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to allow Jesse […]

    Controlled burn extinguished

    September 16th, 2020
    by

  • Pioneer Memorial donates hand sanitizers to local schools

    September 10th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Recently Anna Husman, CNP at the Parker Medical Clinic and Kecia Christensen, Pioneer Memorial Clinic Manager, […]

    Turner County Fair named finalist for Grinnel Mutual Fairground grant

    September 9th, 2020
    by

    Turner County Fair is one of 11 finalists in Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative. The Turner County Fairgrounds was chosen […]

    Davis Bridge to be redesigned and rebuilt

    September 9th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting. Highway Superintendent Kent Austin said the county received a […]

    Grant discussed by commissioners

    September 9th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, Highway Superintendent Kent Austin said the county received a […]

    A ROYAL POSE

    September 9th, 2020
    by

    On Friday, Sept. 11, everyone is invited to the football field in Parker and cheer the Pheasants on to a […]

  • What’s Happening

    Eunice Duerksen

    88 Thursday, Sept. 10 Marion Eunice LaVonne Gunderson Otto Duerksen or “Euny” was born Oct. 30, 1931, on the family […]

    John “Jack” Christensen

    90 Wednesday, Sept. 9 Viborg John Kendall Christensen was born on March 21, 1930, near Viborg to Harry and Ernie […]

    Ruth Preheim

    104 Wednesday, Sept. 9 Freeman Ruth Esther Schamber was born on Jan. 30, 1916, in Mission Hill to Richard and […]