Giving back

By | Posted December 9th, 2020 |

Tessa and Donna Hertel pose for a picture after making hundreds of masks for the local community.  

Dawn Rye | Writer

The saying goes, “It’s better to give than to receive.” Many people give for various reasons — it makes them happy, it evokes gratitude and promotes social connection. For one local family to take unwanted material and make masks during the pandemic was their way of giving back.

Tessa and Donna Hertel started making masks at the beginning of March when the national pandemic was going on. 

Tessa explained that the duo was going through a closet one day and found tons of material that her grandma Donna didn’t want. She said they heard on the news that many places needed cloth masks, so they took the material and starting sewing. 

“I have always been told if you receive, then you need to give back. When I was sick and going through my liver transplant, my community was there for me and now it was my turn to pay it forward and give back to my community,” commented Tessa. 

Tessa noted she posted on Facebook that she and her grandma had started making masks. From that moment on the requests began to roll in. She explained they never charged for the masks and roughly made around 300 cloth masks. Tessa said they used cotton fabric, ponytails for the ear straps to make them durable to wash and reuse. She noted they also donated 40 masks to Lifescape in Sioux Falls, dentist offices and many other places that needed masks. 

She noted she remembers that she and her grandma were up till 1 a.m. cutting and sewing because people needed masks for work the following day. Tessa said her mom, Jane Hertel, did a lot of the delivery since the duo was quarantined. Tessa explained that Donna’s health issue was because of her age and most people that know her know due to her immunosuppressed anti-rejection meds she takes for her liver. 

She said they would continue to make masks and use the unwanted material in her grandma’s closet. 

Tessa explained the most challenging part was keeping on top of the request and her first attempt at making a mask took her two hours. She said now it takes her about five minutes to make a mask. 

During the process, Tessa enjoyed spending time with her grandma. Tessa said her grandma loves to sew and to have the chance to learn all her tricks was neat. 

“We also ended up making a parody of the song “Driving my life away” by Eddie Rabbitt and we changed the lyrics and made up “Sewing My Life Away” by Tessa and Donna Hertel. 

She continued, “That song video was a lot of fun to make with grandma and memories I will cherish forever.”

Comments are closed.

  • “Elf on the Shelf’ brings Christmas spirit

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The holiday season brings family traditions and new memories that are created when the spirit of […]

    LIGHTING UP THE TOWN

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Last Saturday, Dec. 5, Parker’s Main Street came alive with the help of local businesses and the Parker FFA.  The […]

    Lighting up the community

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer ‘Tis the season for Christmas trees, lights, Santa Claus and gathering together with family. The annual […]

    Moving Turner County EMS departments into the future

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, Commissioner Mick Miller and Dr. Denise Hanish, Medical Director […]

    Snow removal discussed

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Winter is coming and many parts of the state have already received snow. Since the 1800’s, […]

  • A letter to Santa

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    ISG discusses future opportunities

    November 24th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, ISG, an engineering consultant company out of Sioux Falls, […]

    COMING DOWN

    November 24th, 2020
    by

    Legendary Parker coaches receive awards

    November 24th, 2020
    by

    Shane Merrill | Writer Former longtime Parker volleyball coaches Jill Christensen and Roger Knecht received awards during the final night […]

    Local businesses important for survival

    November 24th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Businesses big and small are dependent on the shopping habits of others to make their […]

  • What’s Happening

    Susan Crowder Heyer

    77 Tuesday, Nov. 24 Salem Born and raised in Viborg, Susan spent the majority of her life as a businesswoman. […]

    Lon Lemme

    66 Thursday, Nov. 26 Freeman Lon was born in Sioux Falls, Aug. 9, 1954. Lon attended Howard High School and business school at Dakota […]

    Wrestlers open season in Sioux Valley

    Shane Merrill | Writer The Parker wrestling team opened their season last week at Sioux Valle, facing off against Howard, […]