Giving back

Nash Eickholt of Hope Harbor in Parker happily accepts a check from Byron Nogelmeier of the Turner County Youth Charity Pheasant Hunt organization. The group gave out almost $28,000 in donations recently. Photo/Dawn Rye

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Although Chase the Ace has come and gone, leaving one local with over $30,000, the monies raised from the fundraiser have gone to help so many organizations. 

In the past few weeks, tens of thousands of dollars have been given out to organizations, many of them local. The Turner County Youth Charity Pheasant Hunt is the group that makes these donations after raising funds. 

This year the list of donations went to — 

The Salvation Army – $500

ICAP – $2500

Parker, Marion, Viborg, Irene and Centerville Food Pantries – $600 each

Wings of Valor – $7000

Hope Harbor – $7000

Children’s Inn – $2800

Lunch Theater – $1000

ROCS – $2000

Viborg/Hurley, Parker and Marion High School Shooting Sports Clubs – $1000 each

The almost $28,000 will be put to use at all of the places who received it. 

