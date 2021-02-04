Giving back

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor
Although Chase the Ace has come and gone, leaving one local with over $30,000, the monies raised from the fundraiser have gone to help so many organizations.
In the past few weeks, tens of thousands of dollars have been given out to organizations, many of them local. The Turner County Youth Charity Pheasant Hunt is the group that makes these donations after raising funds.
This year the list of donations went to —
The Salvation Army – $500
ICAP – $2500
Parker, Marion, Viborg, Irene and Centerville Food Pantries – $600 each
Wings of Valor – $7000
Hope Harbor – $7000
Children’s Inn – $2800
Lunch Theater – $1000
ROCS – $2000
Viborg/Hurley, Parker and Marion High School Shooting Sports Clubs – $1000 each
The almost $28,000 will be put to use at all of the places who received it.