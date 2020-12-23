Giving back this holiday season

The South Dakota Pork Producers took 28 cases of pork loins to the Turner County Food Pantry on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and the remainder was divided between Tea, Lennox, Centerville, Irene, Freeman and Viborg.

Pork producer Steve Schmeichel said they donated 280 pork loins at nine pounds apiece. He noted the pork producers found broader concern in the surrounding area food pantries. Schmeichel said the pork producers enjoy giving back and the money they make goes back into the community.

Cars lined the street going from the Turner County Courthouse last Tuesday, around the curves out towards Melissa’s Little Lambs last week as they waited to pick up items from the Turner County Bread Giveaway.

(Photos/Dawn Rye, Julie Norvell)