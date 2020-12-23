Giving back this holiday season

By | Posted December 23rd, 2020 |

The South Dakota Pork Producers took 28 cases of pork loins to the Turner County Food Pantry on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and the remainder was divided between Tea, Lennox, Centerville, Irene, Freeman and Viborg. 

Pork producer Steve Schmeichel said they donated 280 pork loins at nine pounds apiece. He noted the pork producers found broader concern in the surrounding area food pantries. Schmeichel said the pork producers enjoy giving back and the money they make goes back into the community. 

Cars lined the street going from the Turner County Courthouse last Tuesday, around the curves out towards Melissa’s Little Lambs last week as they waited to pick up items from the Turner County Bread Giveaway. 

(Photos/Dawn Rye, Julie Norvell)

Comments are closed.

  • Parker School District utilizing capital outlay fund to pursue new addition

    December 23rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer For months, the Parker School District has been discussing the needs of their students and the […]

    Jensen Insurance reviews county insurance during commissioners meeting

    December 23rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Jensen Insurance of Beresford discussed the county’s annual insurance […]

    Crash kills one

    December 23rd, 2020
    by

    VIBORG —A Viborg woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash near […]

    Remembering the loved ones at Tieszen Memorial Nursing Home

    December 23rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Christmas time is a time to gather together to create memories with loved ones and remember […]

    Bringing Christmas cheer

    December 16th, 2020
    by

    On Monday, Dec. 14, members of Parker’s high school choir took time out of the day to bring a little […]

  • Zoning board approves Norway Pork Operation, LLC conditional use permit

    December 16th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to approve the […]

    And the winner is

    December 16th, 2020
    by

    On Friday, Dec. 11, after months of hunting for it, the Ace of Hearts was found. The fundraiser, started by […]

    Deadline to renew expired licenses approaching

    December 16th, 2020
    by

    Julia Johnson | Staff Intern This March, Governor Kristi Noem extended the deadline for renewing South Dakota licenses until Wednesday, […]

    Giving back

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The saying goes, “It’s better to give than to receive.” Many people give for various reasons […]

    “Elf on the Shelf’ brings Christmas spirit

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The holiday season brings family traditions and new memories that are created when the spirit of […]

  • What’s Happening

    Daniel J. Ketcham

    59 Lennox Friday, Dec. 18 Daniel Joseph Ketcham was born on May 25, 1961 to Earl and Dorothy (Kueter) Ketcham […]

    Joyce Jensen

    73 Viborg Friday, Dec. 18 Joyce Ann was born on Oct. 15, 1947 in McKennan Hospital at Sioux Falls to […]

    Kathleen Roth

     88 Sioux Falls Friday, Dec. 18 Kathleen spent her childhood years in Belle Fourche and Igloo.  She raised her five […]