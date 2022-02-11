Giving kids hope while playing BINGO

Dawn Rye | Writer

Giving kids hope through community impact, grant applications, Catch the Ace, and Dakota Raffle is the mission for Give Hope Bingo. The organization is located in Sioux Falls and has raised over $405,818 since 2017. Once they make revisions, they will have raised over $430,000.

Manager Neil Hlebichuk said his background was running a restaurant for many years and as a result, he has had the opportunity to do several fundraisers to help the community.

He then began working with Feeding South Dakota and saw an opportunity to help other organizations that were not being supported. When the Boys and Girls Club decided it was time to get out of the BINGO business, they approached Hlebichuk with the opportunity to take over. He noticed some different options and believed it would be an excellent venture where he could make a significant change. Once the board was in place, they identified which children’s programs would be their main focus and started raising money for various kids’ groups. Not being tied to a particular group allows the organization flexibility with the aspect they could support different groups in the process.

When they raise funds for these groups, they include softball teams, soccer teams, baseball teams, cheer, and dance teams. They also help organizations like Hero Sports, a group of individuals that take part in sled hockey. With the money raised, they purchased equipment for kids to skate on the ice.

He explained that they take a percentage of the sales when they do a fundraiser and use them for grants. When it comes to grants, it’s for organizations that work with kids. Ronald McDonald House, Make a Wish, and Simon Says Give, which is a group that helps other kids sponsored by kids. In 2020, the organization gave back $85,000, but they didn’t do any large grants.

BINGO is played on Thursdays and Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10. p.m. and Sundays from 4:30 p. to 10 p.m. at 1605 W Burnside St. Sioux Falls.

During the day, Hlebichuk works for Gordan Flesch which caused him to travel out to the Parkston area. As he started to drive outside of town, he noticed the sign about the summer reading program at the library. He said in his mind that in a city of 1200 people, the challenge would be getting kids to participate or having enough books. But to his surprise, neither one of those was the issue, instead, it was the rewards or programs. He told the library to send an email requesting a donation between $500 and $1,000, and Hlebichuk would take it to his board and see what they wanted to donate. Once he spoke with his council, they wanted to include other local libraries, giving each $1,000 that included Parker, Parkston, Marion, Freeman, Centerville, Viborg, and Dell Rapids.

Give Hope Bingo also helped by donating $6,000 to Lifelight after his team put together a program that will help mentor kids how to do graphic design running copiers, printers, and office equipment.

Another recipient is Club 17, which works with homeless children discreetly providing clothing, toiletries, and school supplies so the kids are not embarrassed. After COVID hit, the club had to relaunch, allowing Give Hope Bingo to donate $3,000 to the cause.

In January, they are giving out $21,000 worth of grants, and those dollars were generated from fundraising activities from 2020.

His goal for 2022 is an open slate. There is a program with Make a Wish where they helped raise $5,000 so far to help fulfill a wish for a deserving child.

Give Hope Bingo ultimately helped an organization that had considerable debt by taking it off their plate and using it to meet its own mission and values.