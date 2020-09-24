Grinnell Mutual awards $500 grant to Turner County Fair

By | Posted September 24th, 2020 |

Grinnell, Iowa — Through Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative, Turner County Fair in Parker, will receive a $500 grant to improve its outdoor picnic area.
“The Fairground Facelift grant will help reduce trip hazards, making it easier for our guests of all abilities to get from one place to the other safely,” said Darcy Andersen, Fair Board president. “We will also divert water flow from the area so it doesn’t turn into a muddy mess and create a slip hazard as well.”  
“We’d like to thank Grinnell Mutual for this opportunity and generous gift, Jensen Insurance for passing along the details, our fair staff and board, and all our wonderful volunteers and fairgoers who dutifully showed their support for South Dakota’s oldest county fair by voting daily,” said Andersen. “Thank you again!”
Grinnell Mutual received more than 50 fairground project submissions from 11 states. Fairground supporters then cast nearly 13,000 votes for their favorite projects among the 11 finalists. The six winning recipients shared a total of $7,500 worth of grants and were chosen based on the number of votes received.
The annual promotion gives county fairgrounds in Grinnell Mutual’s writing territory a chance to rally their communities and raise money to make improvements.
“We understand the importance of local fairgrounds in communities. Fairgrounds provide a place for community members to interact and gather with each other,” said Grinnell Mutual Director of Advertising and Community Relations Barb Baker. “The Fairground Facelift grant is Grinnell Mutual’s way to help local fairgrounds improve and maintain current facilities.
About Grinnell Mutual
Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 108th-largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 17 states.  

