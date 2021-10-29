Halloween fun for all ages

Dawn Rye | Writer

Monsters, ghosts, devils, pirates, princesses, clowns, the imagination of costumes are endless when it comes to dressing up for Halloween. Halloween is traditionally celebrated on October 31, which falls on Sunday this year. According to history, Halloween was created to light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, costumes, eating treats and watching scary movies. Those classic Halloween movies include “Halloween” inspired other iconic “slasher films” like “Scream,” “Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “Friday the 13.” More family-friendly Halloween movies include “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Beetlejuice,” and “It is the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

If residents are looking for some fun entertainment, 160 S Cedar Ave. (south of the school) is having a costume contest with prizes.

-Best costume (Ages 0 to 5)

-Best costume (Ages 6 to 12)

-Best costume (Ages 13 to 17)

-Best costumed parent/adult (Big kids should be able to have fun too)

-Cutest costume (Ages 0 to 5)

-Scariest costume (All ages)

-Most creative costume (All ages)

-Best pose/picture with one of our Halloween props at our home (All ages)

-People’s choice (All ages and will be determined by the picture that receives the most reactions and comments on facebook). Multiple comments from the same poster will not count as more votes. Comments and reactions from the poster will not count as well.)

Resident Chad Davis said the contest is open to members of the Halloween Houses of Parker (SD) Facebook page who are local/within driving distance. Prizes will need to be picked up and winners will be announced on the page and sent a message. If unable to claim the prize in person, the runner-up will be contacted.

He explained that a method of entering for these contests would be posting pictures in this group with a deadline of the end of the day, Wednesday, Nov. 3. Votes and judging will be up until Tuesday, Nov. 7. Posting of winners and arrangements for prize collection will be posted by Wednesday, Nov. 8.

“We are really excited about this and hope to see a lot of participation. There will be more fun in the works and we will share more as it develops,” noted Davis.

Furthermore, when driving on Halloween, watch for children crossing the street. Be especially careful entering or leaving driveways and alleys. Extra caution can help ensure Halloween safety for everyone. Others houses to visit for Halloween entertainment is 381 E 2nd St., 210 S Elm St. and 440 W 2nd St.