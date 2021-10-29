Halloween fun for all ages

By | Posted October 29th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Monsters, ghosts, devils, pirates, princesses, clowns, the imagination of costumes are endless when it comes to dressing up for Halloween. Halloween is traditionally celebrated on October 31, which falls on Sunday this year. According to history, Halloween was created to light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. 

Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, costumes, eating treats and watching scary movies. Those classic Halloween movies include “Halloween” inspired other iconic “slasher films” like “Scream,” “Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “Friday the 13.” More family-friendly Halloween movies include “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Beetlejuice,” and “It is the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

If residents are looking for some fun entertainment, 160 S Cedar Ave. (south of the school) is having a costume contest with prizes. 

-Best costume (Ages 0 to 5)

-Best costume (Ages 6 to 12)

-Best costume (Ages 13 to 17)

-Best costumed parent/adult (Big kids should be able to have fun too)

-Cutest costume (Ages 0 to 5)

-Scariest costume (All ages)

-Most creative costume (All ages)

-Best pose/picture with one of our Halloween props at our home (All ages)

-People’s choice (All ages and will be determined by the picture that receives the most reactions and comments on facebook). Multiple comments from the same poster will not count as more votes.  Comments and reactions from the poster will not count as well.)

Resident Chad Davis said the contest is open to members of the Halloween Houses of Parker (SD) Facebook page who are local/within driving distance.  Prizes will need to be picked up and winners will be announced on the page and sent a message. If unable to claim the prize in person, the runner-up will be contacted.  

He explained that a method of entering for these contests would be posting pictures in this group with a deadline of the end of the day, Wednesday, Nov. 3. Votes and judging will be up until Tuesday, Nov. 7.  Posting of winners and arrangements for prize collection will be posted by Wednesday, Nov. 8. 

“We are really excited about this and hope to see a lot of participation.  There will be more fun in the works and we will share more as it develops,” noted Davis. 

Furthermore, when driving on Halloween, watch for children crossing the street. Be especially careful entering or leaving driveways and alleys. Extra caution can help ensure Halloween safety for everyone. Others houses to visit for Halloween entertainment is 381 E 2nd St., 210 S Elm St. and 440 W 2nd St. 

Comments are closed.

  • New 4-plex apartments coming 2022

    October 29th, 2021
    by

    Local bowling alley operators join the Hall of Fame

    October 29th, 2021
    by

    submitted by Brad Shardin Gene and (the late) Jean Graber are a perfect fit for the Pioneer Award given by […]

    Broehm to take the reins of the new SEFP facilitator

    October 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Ever watched someone work or perform a job and thought, “I could do that” or “I […]

    JV/Varsity football parents looking for a solution on the lack of players

    October 21st, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Football parents encourage their children and teammates and support the coaches and officials working with their […]

    Celebrating pork producers

    October 21st, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer October is National Pork Month, and pork producers play a significant role in feeding the world. […]

  • Enterprise Facilitator Brenda Schulte said her final goodbye

    October 21st, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Goodbyes are difficult and after six years of serving as the Southeast Enterprise Facilitator, Schulte retired […]

    Keeping themselves in check

    October 21st, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Parker City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 11 at 7 p.m. […]

    Parker Public Library participates in Jumpstart’s Annual Read for the record

    October 21st, 2021
    by

    Please join us for Jumpstart’s Read for the Record at the Parker Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 28.  Join us […]

    Annual crow hunt held

    October 21st, 2021
    by

    Shane Merrill | Sports The 102nd annual Turner Co. Crow hunt was held last Wednesday, Oct. 13 with a full […]

    Pheasant hunting season opener

    October 14th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer South Dakota is home to more than seven million pheasants. In 2021, the traditional season opens […]

  • What’s Happening

    Parker JV volleyball second at home tourney

    Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker junior varsity volleyball team was able to put together a run last Saturday in […]

    Tony Armagno

    85 Sunday, Oct. 17 Montrose Antonio “Tony” Armagno was born on May 24, 1936 in Bronx, NY to Francis and […]

    Jens “Pops” Paulsen

    70 Sunday, October 17 Hurley Jens  was born on April 22, 1951 in Yankton to Christian and Erna (Westergaard) Paulsen.  […]