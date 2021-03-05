Hammer called to serve at First Presbyterian Church

By | Posted March 5th, 2021 |

Preaching the word of God
New First Presbyterian Church Pastor Steven Hammer stands at the pulpit preparing his Sunday morning service. Photo/Dawn Rye

Dawn Rye | Writer

For many, the most important thing a pastor does is stand at a pulpit every Sunday and say, ‘Let us worship God.’ 

Parker First Presbyterian Church has a new pastor doing that. Pastor Steven Hammer recently took over for the congregation. 

After becoming a Christ-follower during his college days, Hammer said a group was serving the Native American community in Ft. Thompson when he sensed God’s call to the ministry.

He explained for the past few years, he has been serving churches in transition in Northern Minnesota. He noted he and his wife Beth decided to move to Yankton to help take care of his father-in-law and at that time saw the part-time pastor position. 

Hammer stated as the new pastor, it is his role to cooperate with God in what he is already doing among the congregation. 

“Of course, it is good for all of us to read and study the Bible regularly as we grow in faith,” commented Hammer. 

Some challenges he will face are being a part-time pastor living in Yankton and still serving the community. However, God’s word motivates listeners to be right with God and each other noted Hammer. 

He stated his favorite Bible verse is Proverbs 13:12 “Hope deferred makes the heart sick but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.” Hammer noted why he enjoys this verse is because over 46 years of ministry, it has been a great joy to observe people experience setbacks only to have God come through for them again and again. 

When Pastor Hammer is not preaching a sermon on Sundays, he enjoys physical work and watching football on TV.

