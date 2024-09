Hansen and Rudd crowned I-W Homecoming King & Queen

Jens Hansen and Natalie Rudd were crowned as this year’s Homecoming King and Queen at Irene-Wakonda High School Monday night (Photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer Seniors Jens Hansen and Natalie Rudd were crowned Homecoming King and Queen during coronation activities held Monday night, September 9, at Irene-Wakonda High School.Sophomore Duncan Sharples-Schmidt and eighth grader…