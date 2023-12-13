Harvest Pointe Housing Development in Centerville

SECOG, Mayor Kent Austin, Economic Development Director Jared Hybertson, city employees and community members join Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden as he cuts the ribbon on Harvest Pointe Housing Development (photo/Monique Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer With many seeking refuge in South Dakota the last few years, the housing demand has increased. Centerville Development…