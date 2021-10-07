Harvesting in the Midwest

By | Posted October 7th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Farmers are preparing to fire up their tractors earlier than usual this year. They perform an essential service, providing food and other products that consumers commonly take for granted. Most of the families who live and work on a farm understand the potential hazards equipment can cause. There are many different forms of machinery on a farm to help keep it working efficiently and they also pose serious safety risks. Injuries that may result from pinching clothing or part of the body, use caution around grain bins and turn off machinery before performing maintenance. 

Scorching, dry weather has sped up crop development, corn and soybean fields should be ready for harvest at least 10 days to two weeks sooner than expected. 

According to USDA, conditions are reflective of what is happening throughout the Midwest. As farmers prepare for an early harvest, there are many reasons why the crop is arriving sooner.

The cold, wet weather across the Midwest delayed planting for many, but most central farmers began putting seeds in the ground in late April and finished no later than mid-May. Higher-than-average temps and dryer-than-normal conditions soon followed the frigid early season temperatures. Second, farmers usually like to see the balance of heat and moisture that provides their corn crops with solid opportunities for growth and development. Third, many farmers see the “black layer” development at the end of the kernels, indicating corn maturity and a harvest-ready crop. Farmers are already experiencing corn dry down levels in their fields at about the same rate that typically occurs in early October—indicating that corn crops are ready for harvest across most Midwest and the nation.

Comments are closed.

  • Harvest and the dangers of farm equipment fires

    October 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer With harvest in motion across most of the Midwest, things can quickly “go up in smoke,” […]

    Encouraging businesses to participate in the Purple Heart Trail

    October 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer More than 1.7 million combat-wounded service people have received the Purple Heart. The medal represents the […]

    2022 Budget plans for the City of Parker

    October 7th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The City Council has spent the past several weeks considering and discussing the proposed 2022 […]

    Buller receives New Librarian of the Year

    October 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer One resident who shows professionalism, enthusiasm, a leader at heart and is engaged in the community […]

    Successful summer reading program at the Parker Public Library

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    It was another successful Summer Reading Program at the Parker Public Library!  There were 101 participants who together read nearly […]

  • Twisted Pine Lodge now open

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Welcome to Twisted Pine Lodge, where family and friends can spend a lazy afternoon connecting by […]

    This is only a drill

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A full-scale exercise is a lengthy event creating real-life scenarios using equipment and personnel upon an […]

    Honoring teachers with a “Top bird award”

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Chances are everyone has been impacted by a teacher in more than one way. Teachers put […]

    Homecoming wrap-up

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Parker Homecoming events included field day, a parade, and football. Each Field Day was organized by […]

    Parker welcomes new chiropractor

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Many people don’t understand how the chiropractic world works; they only assume they treat back pain. […]

  • What’s Happening

    Gary Anderson

    79 Thursday, Sept. 9 Wagner Gary Anderson was born Aug. 22, 1942 in Sioux Falls, SD the son of Otto […]

    Leo Berg

    89 Monday, September 27 Marion He was born on June 27, 1932 in  Marion the son of Jacob and Katie […]

    Melissa Leber

    53 Thursday, Sept. 30 Parker Melissa (Missy) was born on Aug. 10, 1968, in Mitchell to Dale and Ruth (Kippes) […]