Hayden Hall pleads not guilty during a Lincoln County arraignment

Jan 3, 2024 | Home, News

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor According to officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 20 year old Hayden Hall has been identified as a suspect involved in the crash that killed three Turner County people in the week leading up to Christmas.Court records indicate that Hall has a list of prior offenses on his record….

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register