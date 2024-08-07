Hazel Sherard Memorial Poker Run

There were 182 hands purchased for the Poker Run, but many people also showed up for the free will donation meal, musical entertainment, and silent auction. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor One thing we can count on around here, if someone from our area is going through a tough time they will not go…
