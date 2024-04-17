Hewitt steps in as new Activity Director at Wakonda Heritage Manor

Michelle Hewitt (right) is the new Activity Director at Wakonda Heritage Manor, replacing Patty Anderson (left). Anderson will be switching to part-time Activity Assistant (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer For many years, Patty Anderson has been at the center of resident activities at Wakonda Heritage Manor. The multi-talented Anderson has led music, created crafts, led…