Highway Department looks to purchase new equipment in 2021

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made for the highway department to purchase an asphalt recycler. 

Highway Superintendent Kent Austin said the current asphalt recycler is a 2015 demonstration model and now has electrical issues, causing problems. He explained the county paid $30,000 for the old recycler and he was offered $15,000 to sell it. 

Commissioner Mick Miller noted with budget and money being an issue, has anyone ever asked the highway department to make their equipment last longer? 

Austin said he knows what the parts are worth on the asphalt recycler to rebuild it and it’s only worth $2,500. He explained that if he put $15,000 into the equipment, it would still be worth $2,500. 

Miller commented he’s looking at the long term when it comes to the 2022 opt-out. 

Austin said he has three pieces of equipment he wanted to purchase in the 2021 budget, the asphalt recycler being one. He explained that this is one that needs to be replaced because the county is continually patching roads. 

Miller agreed that equipment needs to be updated, but the county would not have roads to pave if the opt-out fails. When the county purchases new equipment and doesn’t receive the opt-out, the county doesn’t have money to maintain roads. 

“The highway department is an essential business. We are going to cut somewhere else,” noted Commissioner Mark Kaufmann. 

Miller said the $900,000 opt-out goes directly to the highway department. Miller commented last time residents took out a petition it didn’t receive enough signatures. However, the county would be stuck with a piece of equipment they can’t use. 

Austin explained the opt-out pays for asphalt only. 

Miller noted there comes a time when the county needs to consider some of their options. 

Commissioner Jared Hybertson asked if this equipment makes the department more efficient.

Austin noted he’s hoping because it has its rolling system. 

He explained that the upgrade is because the county is spending $53.00 a ton for the current material. He said if the county goes back to the cold patching, it cost $190.00 a ton and this is how he recycles the asphalt. 

Hybertson questioned how long  they last?

Austin said about five years and the county uses this piece of equipment more than usual. 

Miller commented that he respects Austin, but he would rather address a concern before it becomes an issue. He asked Austin how his budget looks at the end of the year.

Austin said he would not be over on his budget. 

Auditor Shelia Hagemann explained the opt-out needs to be completed by July 15, 2021.

Comments are closed.

  • Farm Bureau Financial Services opening in Parker

    18 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Farm Bureau Financial Services makes insurance simple by offering a broad range of products and services. […]

    Continuing to clean up the city of Parker

    18 hours ago
    by

    And the Emmy goes to…

    December 29th, 2020
    by

    Woman with local ties earns Emmy Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor For most, 2020 has not been “their” year. Between […]

    Truck totaled south of town

    December 29th, 2020
    by

    Giving back this holiday season

    December 23rd, 2020
    by

    The South Dakota Pork Producers took 28 cases of pork loins to the Turner County Food Pantry on Tuesday, Dec. […]

  • Parker School District utilizing capital outlay fund to pursue new addition

    December 23rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer For months, the Parker School District has been discussing the needs of their students and the […]

    Jensen Insurance reviews county insurance during commissioners meeting

    December 23rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Jensen Insurance of Beresford discussed the county’s annual insurance […]

    Crash kills one

    December 23rd, 2020
    by

    VIBORG —A Viborg woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash near […]

    Remembering the loved ones at Tieszen Memorial Nursing Home

    December 23rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Christmas time is a time to gather together to create memories with loved ones and remember […]

    Bringing Christmas cheer

    December 16th, 2020
    by

    On Monday, Dec. 14, members of Parker’s high school choir took time out of the day to bring a little […]

  • What’s Happening

    Parker girls upend Redfield

    Shane Merrill | Writer The Parker girls basketball team put it all together last Monday afternoon, picking up a big […]

    Pheasants topple Sully Buttes

    Shane Merrill | Writer Fresh off back-to-back wins, the Parker boys basketball team was back in action last week facing […]

    Nancy Ward

    68 Centerville Thursday, Dec. 17 Nancy was born in Peoria, Ill. on March 19, 1952 to H. Richard and Betty […]