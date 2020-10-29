Highway Superintendent addresses culvert concerns

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Commissioner Mick Miller addressed concerns regarding burning corn stalks.

He asked Austin if he received a phone call from Greg Farrar about burning and a culvert?

Austin said he informed Farrar that it doesn’t matter to him because he doesn’t have jurisdiction with the burn ban. He noted the county doesn’t allow plastic pipe culverts so it won’t burn out under the road. Austin commented that is the only concern he has when it comes to trenches.

Miller questioned if he foresees a problem with the culvert being plugged and backing up water?

Austin said it depends, some culverts that are plugged with corn stalks do back up water.

Chairman Lyle Van Hove noted the culvert south of Davis is always plugged and backed up with water.

Austin explained the same problems happen west of Viborg — culverts get plugged with corn stalks. He said he informed Farrar that if he insisted on burning and the wind was blowing the wrong direction, he would talk to the township or the county to close the road.

He said that if the fire department gets called, by law, the resident burning is required to put the fire out. Austin noted that residents need to call dispatch at 605-764-2664 or Turner County Emergency Management before they start a controlled burn.

He commented that Farrar told him that he has the water trucks and sprayers on hand.