Honoring a dad, best friend and coach

By | Posted December 29th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

For some, being a good man means asking for help when you need it. Others say what makes a good man is not being afraid to show the world exactly who they are or being a good man is about treating others right. Parker local Mike VanVliet was considered a good man to many and was a dedicated father to Matthew, Seth, Alex, and Jake. His sons were his passion and family members and friends could tell you they were all seen playing basketball in the driveway at some point during the day. During the summer, he loved coaching youth sports in Parker including basketball and baseball. VanVliet had a knack for pulling out the best in people, even his players over the years. 

VanVliet was a proud supporter of the Parker Pheasants and was an instrumental part of the Parker Ballpark Association Board. 

Longtime Assistant Coach and friend Shane Merrill commented, “I have known Mike for the past several years and had the privilege to coach baseball side by side with Mike since 2019. Mike was a great coach and mentor for the players in our Little League program and will be missed dearly by myself and those who knew him. He taught not only baseball skills but life lessons on the baseball diamonds.” 

VanVlliet loved coaching his sons and his teams in baseball and basketball. He helped grow the Parker program as his former players progressed each season. 

Merrill explained that Parker was fortunate to have a man like VanVliet, not just an asset to our programs on the diamonds, but he was also instrumental in leading the newly formed Parker Ballpark Association board, taking over as chairman just this year. In his short tenure, the board was able to secure funding for a Little League field, place new dugouts on the middle field and renovate the teener field. 

“We were fortunate to have some great teams over the past several years. Two of my favorite memories were taking second place at a Madison tournament this summer and placing in the top-8 at the state tournament in 2020 and 2021. These are great memories and experiences that I know I will hold with me forever,” stated Merrill. 

Mike was also very involved in the proposed new multi-use facility the city has been exploring in the coming years.

To honor Mike and his family, a Go Fund Me page has been set up by parent Amy Liable for Mike, who suffered a stroke and passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Sioux Falls. 

Everyone will greatly miss him, as he has touched so many lives. Funds raised will be given to help the boys pay for any medical and funeral expenses.

Comments are closed.

  • Pheasant Family fun day held

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Pheasant Family fun day, a school tradition that has become an essential part of the students […]

    Sheriff’s Office continues to create transparency in the local communities

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Trust and transparency in the workplace and the community have become more popular with people who […]

    Let 2021 go

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer For the first time in a while, New Year’s Eve may feel like a glimpse of […]

    Remembering your mental health during the holiday season

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer December is filled with holiday cheer, family gatherings, decorating for Christmas and reflecting on the things […]

    Operation Christmas shoebox

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Shoebox gifts go to the ends of the earth to children in some of the hardest […]

  • Parker City Council tackles Cannabis and Concerns

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Medical Cannabis Ordinances pass City Council vote Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor There were two Ordinances on the agenda at […]

    Parker City Council members voice concerns

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    The regular monthly meeting of the Parker City Council took place on Monday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. All council […]

    Weird weather strikes this December

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Phil Collins nailed it, as his song goes, I can feel it in the air […]

    Parker School Board discuss the small pieces of a full sports co-op with Marion

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer When it comes to high school, co-op schools can help build and create a program in […]

    Live like Marlys

    December 16th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer ‘Tis the “season of giving,” and we all know what that means, spending money on Christmas […]

  • What’s Happening

    Huskies overpower Pheasants

    By Shane Merrill | Sports Capping off a busy week the Parker girls traveled to Elk Point-Jefferson last Thursday night […]

    Missed free throws sink Pheasants

    By Shane Merrill | Sports Directly after the girls game the Parker boys were set to face the Elk Point-Jefferson […]

    Wrestlers face stiff competition at EPJ

    The Parker wrestling team traveled with limited numbers to Elk Point-Jefferson last weekend facing some of their fiercest competition to […]