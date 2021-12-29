Honoring a dad, best friend and coach

Dawn Rye | Writer

For some, being a good man means asking for help when you need it. Others say what makes a good man is not being afraid to show the world exactly who they are or being a good man is about treating others right. Parker local Mike VanVliet was considered a good man to many and was a dedicated father to Matthew, Seth, Alex, and Jake. His sons were his passion and family members and friends could tell you they were all seen playing basketball in the driveway at some point during the day. During the summer, he loved coaching youth sports in Parker including basketball and baseball. VanVliet had a knack for pulling out the best in people, even his players over the years.

VanVliet was a proud supporter of the Parker Pheasants and was an instrumental part of the Parker Ballpark Association Board.

Longtime Assistant Coach and friend Shane Merrill commented, “I have known Mike for the past several years and had the privilege to coach baseball side by side with Mike since 2019. Mike was a great coach and mentor for the players in our Little League program and will be missed dearly by myself and those who knew him. He taught not only baseball skills but life lessons on the baseball diamonds.”

VanVlliet loved coaching his sons and his teams in baseball and basketball. He helped grow the Parker program as his former players progressed each season.

Merrill explained that Parker was fortunate to have a man like VanVliet, not just an asset to our programs on the diamonds, but he was also instrumental in leading the newly formed Parker Ballpark Association board, taking over as chairman just this year. In his short tenure, the board was able to secure funding for a Little League field, place new dugouts on the middle field and renovate the teener field.

“We were fortunate to have some great teams over the past several years. Two of my favorite memories were taking second place at a Madison tournament this summer and placing in the top-8 at the state tournament in 2020 and 2021. These are great memories and experiences that I know I will hold with me forever,” stated Merrill.

Mike was also very involved in the proposed new multi-use facility the city has been exploring in the coming years.

To honor Mike and his family, a Go Fund Me page has been set up by parent Amy Liable for Mike, who suffered a stroke and passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Sioux Falls.

Everyone will greatly miss him, as he has touched so many lives. Funds raised will be given to help the boys pay for any medical and funeral expenses.