What started as just an idea, came to fruition on Friday, Sept. 11 when Parker, Marion and Monroe fire departments teamed up with others to honor and remember 9-11, first responders and the American Flag.

According to Gary Dykstra, who headed up the evening, he worked with the different departments to create the event.

And so, on Friday, Sept. 11, the 19th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, volunteer fire fighters, first responders and Turner County Law Enforcement were all recognized at Parker’s Homecoming football game against Marion/Menno. Members of the departments, as well as members of the Parker VFW and Marion American Legion were on hand and recognized on the football field before the game.

(Photo/Sarah Ebeling)