Hurley graduate Dehring’s “Summer Illumination” art show to be shown at Cloud Shadow Studio

Kathryn (Benney) Dehring’s “Summer Illumination” art show will be on display at Cloud Shadow Studio in Wakonda with an Opening Reception on Saturday, May 10. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor and Riva Sharples | Writer Cloud Shadow Studio in Wakonda will be showcasing the art of 1975 Hurley High School graduate Kathryn Dehring, or as…