Hwy 19 commute update-moving south

By | Posted September 8th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s $4.3 million projects on S.D. Highway 19 from S.D. Hwy 42 to 277th Street at the intersection is on schedule to be finished by November. 

Project Engineer Corey McClelland said Commercial Asphalt from Mitchell would finish up the blacktop within the next few weeks on the portion leading into Parker. 

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, a contractor will be grinding in rumble strips for both the shoulder and centerline south of Parker. Once the grinding is complete, the painting will occur for both SD Hwy 19 and SD 44. Then crews will gravel shoulders north of Parker; fresh oil will be placed on top of the new graveled laid to keep it in place.

