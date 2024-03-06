I-W band students score well at contest

I-W band students who attended last week’s Solo and Ensemble contest held last week in Lennox pose for a photo (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer Irene-Wakonda band students performed well at the Instrument Solo and Ensemble contest held Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Lennox. I-W students walked away with two Superior rankings for a woodwind choir…
