I-W FCCLA collecting hygiene items for community service project

Riva Sharples | Writer Irene-Wakonda sophomore FCCLA members Savanna Hoxeng and Katelyn Mellem are working on a community service project, and your help is needed. The duo is making hygiene kits to have at the Irene food pantry, as well as at the homeless shelter in Yankton.“We are asking the community for donations to help…