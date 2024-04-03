I-W sophomores Savanna Hoxeng and Katelyn Tallman pose in front of the hygiene kits they created with donations from the community (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer The I-W chapter of the FCCLA recently donated 31 hygiene kits to Pathways, a shelter for the homeless, in Yankton. The project was headed up by I-W sophomores Savanna…
Latest News
- Christensen achieves National Fame
- Is change on the horizon for the Marion School Board?
- Parker man pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter of an infant
- The 24/7 Program offers second chances
- Easter Eggstravaganza brings baskets full of fun to Viborg kids
- Parker Easter Egg Hunt
- Purple Up Day is coming!
- Kiger and other local musicians playing at Gayville Hall this weekend
- I-W FCCLA donates 31 hygiene kits to Pathways
- Love is in the Air!