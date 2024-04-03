I-W FCCLA donates 31 hygiene kits to Pathways

I-W sophomores Savanna Hoxeng and Katelyn Tallman pose in front of the hygiene kits they created with donations from the community (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer The I-W chapter of the FCCLA recently donated 31 hygiene kits to Pathways, a shelter for the homeless, in Yankton. The project was headed up by I-W sophomores Savanna…