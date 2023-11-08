I-W Music Department performing Seussical Junior next week

Rebekah Sharples-Schmidt, Victoria Matthews, and Gianna Logue practice a lift with Savanna Hoxeng, who plays the role of Jo-Jo in the school’s upcoming production of “Seussical Jr.” Riva Sharples | Writer Next week, the Irene-Wakonda Music Department will present “Seussical Jr.,” featuring many beloved Dr. Seuss characters, including The Cat in the Hat, Horton, Jo-Jo,…