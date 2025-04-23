Viborg-Hurley High School hosts inaugural showcase, spotlighting student projects and programs

Rayna Miller, Olivia Hanson, Addison Sayler, and Ava Marts showed their wiring project where they had to design a house and also wire it so it had working electricity. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Writer Viborg-Hurley High School recently held its first-ever High School Showcase, offering students a platform to present their work to peers,…