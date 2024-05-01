I-W students attend state FCCLA meeting

May 1, 2024 | Home, News

Callie Peterson, Lydian Mews, Kaitlyn Tallman, and Savanna Hoxeng recently attended the state FCCLA conference representing Irene-Wakonda (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer Four Irene-Wakonda students represented the I-W FCCLA chapter at the state Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America state convention, held last week in Sioux Falls.More than 1,350 members of FCCLA gathered for…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register