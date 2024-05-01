I-W students attend state FCCLA meeting

Callie Peterson, Lydian Mews, Kaitlyn Tallman, and Savanna Hoxeng recently attended the state FCCLA conference representing Irene-Wakonda (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer Four Irene-Wakonda students represented the I-W FCCLA chapter at the state Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America state convention, held last week in Sioux Falls.More than 1,350 members of FCCLA gathered for…
