Four ensembles and two solos by Irene-Wakonda students earned the highest ranking of Superior at the recent SD Region 1 Vocal and Ensemble contest held in Irene. Members of a Mixed Ensemble that earned Superior included (left to right) Gavin Kirschenman, Duncan Sharples-Schmidt, Alyssa Kirschenman, Jocee Llewelyn, Lydian Mews, Elsey Thompson, and Emma Logue (photo/provided)….
Latest News
- Remembering Gerard
- Recall petition presented during Chancellor Town Meeting
- Meet Hurley Commissioner, Tony Ciampa
- Two new deputies sworn in
- Firefighters for a cause
- Marion City Council
- Viborg Public Library holds Quilt Raffle
- I-W students earn Superior, Excellent rankings at music competition
- I-W FCCLA collecting hygiene items for community service project
- Wakonda Pool looking for lifeguards, FOWP 2024 campaign underway