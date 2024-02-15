I-W students earn Superior, Excellent rankings at music competition

Four ensembles and two solos by Irene-Wakonda students earned the highest ranking of Superior at the recent SD Region 1 Vocal and Ensemble contest held in Irene. Members of a Mixed Ensemble that earned Superior included (left to right) Gavin Kirschenman, Duncan Sharples-Schmidt, Alyssa Kirschenman, Jocee Llewelyn, Lydian Mews, Elsey Thompson, and Emma Logue (photo/provided)….