I-W students participate in band, choral festivals

I-W junior high and high school band members participated in a band festival on March 18 (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer On March 18 and 19, Irene-Wakonda band and music students attended two different area festivals.Monday, March 18, I-W band students attended the Area Band Festival in Bon Homme.“They rehearsed music all day and had…