I-W’s Dig Pink Fundraiser benefits fan Keeley Pollman

Wakonda native Keeley Pollman, a major supporter of Irene-Wakonda sports, was this year’s recipient of the I-W Volleyball Team’s Dig Pink fundraiser. Pollman, pictured here in the center between her nephews Miles and Max Pollman, and with her brother and sister-in-law Casey and Mike Pollman in the back row with niece Macy, is battling breast…