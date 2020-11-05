ICAP receives funds to assist families in need

Julia Johnson | Staff intern

During the pandemic, many people across South Dakota have lost their homes or needed additional help to support their families.

Smaller counties typically don’t have a lot of resources to help people get back on track, but that’s where Interlakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP) comes in. The partnership runs across 14 counties in South Dakota, and Turner and Lincoln County community service worker Julie Anderson said that ICAP, “helps provide a brighter day for people and helps them in their time of need.”

Recently, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority was awarded $10 million in CARES funds. This money goes to organizations like ICAP to support people with their rent, mortgage and utility bills until the end of the year.

For ICAP, this money has had a diverse impact on the organization.

From helping people afford their prescriptions and paying for therapy, to offering referrals for jobs and getting gas vouchers for people to drive to their doctor, Anderson has seen the recently received funds care for people in a variety of ways. She said that “now all walks of life are being hit.” Even some people who never thought they would need to ask for help have lost almost everything.

Anderson said the pandemic has made it more difficult to “help people stay afloat”. One client lost her job because of COVID-19, then got the virus and couldn’t get caught up enough to pay her bills. While ICAP doesn’t pay for all the necessary bills for people in need, it does help pay portions and leads people to paying their own bills and becoming financially independent again.

She said ICAP “give[s] people a boost in the right direction.”

The pandemic has impacted everyone in some way or another. Anderson recognizes that many people may have hesitation to ask for help but encourages them to reach out. She also asks that people continue to be mindful of their neighbor during this time and help if there’s a need.