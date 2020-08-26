Improvements to ParMar Golf Course

By | Posted August 26th, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Recently the ParMar board decided to make improvements to the course and carry on a advocate’s legacy. 

Board president Allen Peterson explained the board had talked about upgrading, however, it was hard to find volunteers to help. He said he been thinking about doing some of the upgrades for quite some time and after speaking with Carl Preheim, the duo decided to get to work.

Peterson noted many of the upgrades have already been started.  Some of the improvements are trimming trees and drenching the creek by hole one due to the flooding issues in the past and replacing the gravel pathways. 

Peterson said that once improvements are complete, golfers will be able to expect better play. He said some of the bridges will receive a facelift to allow easier access across the creek. He noted the golf course will be aesthetically better. Peterson said Preheim has taken the reins when it comes to getting the sprinkler system back up and running. 

He explained another volunteer has been Jim Rand, who has come out to help and has been an advocate for the course. He said he couldn’t thank Rand enough for donating his time. 

He noted without help from the community the upgrades would take longer. 

Peterson said that Preheim has put in about 140 hours of his time by volunteering.

He noted the thing that got he and Preheim motivated is that both of them enjoying playing golf. 

Peterson said his father-in-law was a big advocate for the course, so he wanted to carry on his legacy.

Comments are closed.

  • Technical Colleges still accepting UpSkill applicants

    August 26th, 2020
    by

    PIERRE – Technical colleges in South Dakota are still accepting applicants to the UpSkill program, an effort announced by Governor […]

    Marion American Legion donate proceeds from 2nd Amendment poker run

    August 26th, 2020
    by

    The Marion American Legion Post #235 presented a check for $1,000 to Sean Adams, manager of the Wings of Valor […]

    Teaching tomorrow’s leaders

    August 26th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling |  Managing Editor Over 20 years ago, in Grace Lutheran Church, Hearts in Mind Preschool began. And since […]

    Miller addressed citizen’s concerns about stop sign spinners

    August 26th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, commissioner Mick Miller brought up citizens’ concerns regarding highway […]

    COMING HOME

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Ten months. Three hundred and twenty-six days. That is how long solider Rob Mckenney was […]

  • Infotech Solutions upgrading courthouse cyber security

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye| Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to sign the Infotech Solutions IT […]

    School board reviews Koch Hazard survey

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye| Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board discussed Koch Hazard’s survey and teacher concerns about […]

    City council comes to compromise with Grace Ave residents

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker’s city council came to a compromise last week in regards to sidewalks on Grace […]

    New principal hired in Parker

    August 20th, 2020
    by

     Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor As a new school year is about to start in Parker, a new principal has […]

    Teaching amid a pandemic

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor School in Parker begins next week. And although Parker School District is preparing the best […]

  • What’s Happening

    Arlington-Lake Preston tops Parker in opener

    Shane Merrill The Parker football team opened their football season last Friday night, with some of the first sports action […]

    Jim Wingert

    62 Wednesday, Aug. 12 Parker James Lee Wingert was born on July 17, 1958, at the Freeman Community Hospital to […]

    NATIONAL CHAIN COMING TO TOWN

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker Ace Hardware will be open in only a few weeks. The announcement, which came […]