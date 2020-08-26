Improvements to ParMar Golf Course

Dawn Rye | Writer

Recently the ParMar board decided to make improvements to the course and carry on a advocate’s legacy.

Board president Allen Peterson explained the board had talked about upgrading, however, it was hard to find volunteers to help. He said he been thinking about doing some of the upgrades for quite some time and after speaking with Carl Preheim, the duo decided to get to work.

Peterson noted many of the upgrades have already been started. Some of the improvements are trimming trees and drenching the creek by hole one due to the flooding issues in the past and replacing the gravel pathways.

Peterson said that once improvements are complete, golfers will be able to expect better play. He said some of the bridges will receive a facelift to allow easier access across the creek. He noted the golf course will be aesthetically better. Peterson said Preheim has taken the reins when it comes to getting the sprinkler system back up and running.

He explained another volunteer has been Jim Rand, who has come out to help and has been an advocate for the course. He said he couldn’t thank Rand enough for donating his time.

He noted without help from the community the upgrades would take longer.

Peterson said that Preheim has put in about 140 hours of his time by volunteering.

He noted the thing that got he and Preheim motivated is that both of them enjoying playing golf.

Peterson said his father-in-law was a big advocate for the course, so he wanted to carry on his legacy.