In the eyes of a kindergarten teacher during COVID

By | Posted August 20th, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

With the uncertainty of the effects of COVID-19, Parker School District teachers prepare for the education and challenges of the upcoming school year. 

On Thursday, Aug 7, veteran kindergarten teacher Rachel Knutson said she started decorating and placing material in her classroom. 

She explained she had created individual tool kits for her students to use for math and reading/phonics. Knutson said that way, students each have their supplies that they will not share.  

“I think there will be many challenges we will encounter teaching this year.  It will be challenging for students who are wearing a mask to not play with them and to refrain from touching each other and other’s things,” said Knutson.

She explained the other challenge is for students to be isolated more than they are used to from their peers. 

Knutson explained she is not afraid of anything specific. She noted her concern lies with her students learning, well-being and how they can accomplish what’s required most effectively. 

“I wish there was a magic wand that could make everything ‘normal’ again. Unfortunately, there is not, so it will be extremely important to stay calm and roll with whatever cards we are dealt with throughout the year,” said Knutson. 

She noted she would love to stay in school, but when it comes to transitioning into remote learning, she will do what she needs to and make sure her students succeed. 

Comments are closed.

  • COMING HOME

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Ten months. Three hundred and twenty-six days. That is how long solider Rob Mckenney was […]

    Infotech Solutions upgrading courthouse cyber security

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye| Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to sign the Infotech Solutions IT […]

    School board reviews Koch Hazard survey

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye| Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board discussed Koch Hazard’s survey and teacher concerns about […]

    City council comes to compromise with Grace Ave residents

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker’s city council came to a compromise last week in regards to sidewalks on Grace […]

    New principal hired in Parker

    August 20th, 2020
    by

     Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor As a new school year is about to start in Parker, a new principal has […]

  • Teaching amid a pandemic

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor School in Parker begins next week. And although Parker School District is preparing the best […]

    Parker fourth-grade teacher talks about “Return to Learn”

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Rookie second-year teacher Carly Rozell is preparing for the constant change that “Return to Learn” will […]

    NATIONAL CHAIN COMING TO TOWN

    August 13th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker Ace Hardware will be open in only a few weeks. The announcement, which came […]

    Commissioner’s approved Eagle View contract

    August 13th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to approve the Pictometry contract […]

    Cleaning up condemned houses

    August 13th, 2020
    by

  • What’s Happening

    Jim Wingert

    62 Wednesday, Aug. 12 Parker James Lee Wingert was born on July 17, 1958, at the Freeman Community Hospital to […]

    Virgil Lyle (Jongeling) Stewart

    73 Saturday, Jan. 4 Harrington, Del. Virgil was born in Sioux Falls in Jan. 1947 to Maria Evelyn Hofling Jongeling […]

    Navigating back to school Covid style

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor On Monday, Aug. 3, the Parker School District released its 15 page “Start Well and […]