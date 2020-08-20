In the eyes of a kindergarten teacher during COVID

Dawn Rye | Writer

With the uncertainty of the effects of COVID-19, Parker School District teachers prepare for the education and challenges of the upcoming school year.

On Thursday, Aug 7, veteran kindergarten teacher Rachel Knutson said she started decorating and placing material in her classroom.

She explained she had created individual tool kits for her students to use for math and reading/phonics. Knutson said that way, students each have their supplies that they will not share.

“I think there will be many challenges we will encounter teaching this year. It will be challenging for students who are wearing a mask to not play with them and to refrain from touching each other and other’s things,” said Knutson.

She explained the other challenge is for students to be isolated more than they are used to from their peers.

Knutson explained she is not afraid of anything specific. She noted her concern lies with her students learning, well-being and how they can accomplish what’s required most effectively.

“I wish there was a magic wand that could make everything ‘normal’ again. Unfortunately, there is not, so it will be extremely important to stay calm and roll with whatever cards we are dealt with throughout the year,” said Knutson.

She noted she would love to stay in school, but when it comes to transitioning into remote learning, she will do what she needs to and make sure her students succeed.