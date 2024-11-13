Irene American Legion & Auxiliary holding Feather Party next weekend

Riva Sharples | Writer The Irene American Legion and Auxiliary will hold their annual Soup Kitchen and Bingo party, known as their “Feather Party,” on Saturday, November 23 Soups, taverns, hot dogs, and pies will be available for a free will offering starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Irene Community Center.After you’ve eaten your fill,…
