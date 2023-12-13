Irene Christmas Princess and Prince winners crowned

Dec 13, 2023 | Home, News

Seven through 10 years old (photo/submitted) Riva Sharples | Writer At the second-annual Christmas in the Valley celebration earlier this month, several area children won the title of Irene Christmas Prince and Princess.The winners were selected by random drawing. This was the first year that Prince and Princesses in three age categories were named.Winners included:In…

This content is for Online Subscription and HOLIDAY SPECIAL members only.
Log In Register