Irene Fall Festival happening this weekend

Riva Sharples | Writer This Saturday, October 26, don’t miss the Irene Fall Festival happening in Lloyd Mork North Park. Coupled with a Haunted House and FCCLA-sponsored Truck or Treat at the school, the day is such to be a full-filled, family event.The day kicks off at 2 p.m. with the Irene Cardinals Amateur Baseball…