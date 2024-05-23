Irene home a total loss after fire

The house on East Main Street in Irene was declared a total loss. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Irene volunteer firefighter Matt Kuchta found himself on the opposite side of the blaze as he lost his home after an early morning fire on Wednesday, May 15. The fire in the 200 block of East Main…
